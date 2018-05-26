PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies has lost his no-hit bid against Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning.
Russell Martin grounded a tying single through the left side to spoil Nola’s try Saturday.
Nola was pulled after that. He threw 113 pitches, matching a career high. Nola struck out 10 and walked two at Citizens Bank Park.
The game is tied at 1.
