DENVER (AP) — Phil Gosselin grew up winning imaginary games for the Philadelphia Phillies. When his chance came as a major leaguer, the hometown kid came through.

Gosselin hit a three-run double that put Philadelphia ahead for good, and the Phillies got homers from Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen in beating the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Saturday night.

The big hit by Gosselin came a night after he scored the go-ahead run in the 12th inning only to watch the Rockies win in the bottom half.

“You get to write your feel-good story about Goss,” Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said. “I can only imagine what it’s like to grow up in the Philadelphia area and then to come through like he did. He must be on top of the world right now.”

Harper hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning and McCutchen connected in the ninth to back scuffling Phillies ace Aaron Nola (2-0). Hector Neris got five outs for his third save.

Gosselin bounced around the majors before signing with the Phillies in December. He was recalled from the minors Wednesday and started at shortstop Saturday after Jean Segura (left hamstring strain) and Scott Kingery (right hamstring strain) were placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.

The backup came through for the banged-up Phillies, delivering a clutch double off Antonio Senzatela (1-1) in the fourth to give them a 4-3 lead.

“I joked with the guys on the radio. I said I’d been up with the bases loaded a lot for the Phillies, it was just in my backyard as a kid,” Gosselin said. “It felt good to come through.”

Philadelphia has put four players on the injured list since arriving in Colorado.

Charlie Blackmon homered for the second straight game and finished with four hits. Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park home run for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

“I took some good swings, made some good decisions in the box and I felt like on the whole we did a pretty good job offensively,” said Blackmon, who has raised his batting average 43 points in the last two games.

The Phillies overcame their injuries at least for a night. They loaded the bases in the fourth when Gosselin stepped to the plate. He hit the first pitch from Senzatela into the gap in right-center field.

“He left one middle, middle-in and I put a good swing on it,” Gosselin said. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to get off the wall or not. I was talking to it the whole way.”

Harper padded the lead with a homer off Mike Dunn with two outs in the seventh.

“I had him 1-2 and I hung a slider,” Dunn said. “Missed my spot and he did what hitters are supposed to do.”

Harper was happier about Gosselin’s hit than his fifth homer of the season.

“He’s been great for us. He raked in spring training as well,” Harper said. “He’s a great big leaguer, a great person in the clubhouse, comes to play every single day. For him to hit that three-run double, a big boost for our lineup, a big boost for our team.”

McCutchen led off the ninth with his fourth home run after Colorado cut the margin to 7-5 in the eighth.

The Rockies built a 3-1 lead on Blackmon’s leadoff homer in the first, Tapia’s dash around the bases for his first home run of the season in the second and Trevor Story’s RBI single in the third.

Tapia’s inside-the-park homer was the 18th in club history and first since Blackmon did it July 16, 2017, at the New York Mets.

Nola struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs, nine hits and one walk, ending the night with a 6.84 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Victor Arano also was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. … RHP Drew Anderson, LHP Austin Davis and INF Mitch Walding were recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game.

Rockies: INF Daniel Murphy (broken left index finger) was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. He has missed 17 games. … 3B Nolan Arenado and OF Ian Desmond were out of the starting lineup for rest, manager Bud Black said. Blackmon could get the day off Sunday. Desmond had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth and stayed in the game in center field.

REMEMBERING COLUMBINE

The Rockies held a moment of silence for victims of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton on the 20th anniversary of a tragedy that took the lives of 12 students and one teacher.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 3.42 ERA) allowed one run in seven innings Monday against San Diego.

