BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his second-division English club Birmingham said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Etheridge “is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19,” Birmingham said on its Twitter account.

Etheridge had recently reported back to the Championship squad for pre-season training. He made 43 appearances for the Blues last year after three seasons with Cardiff.

“On behalf of the board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19,” team technical director Craig Gardner said. “He’s in the best possible hands and we’re hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity.”

Gardner said the team, which did not release details about Etheridge’s condition, is in “constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Etheridge was born in London to an English father and Filipino mother. He made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 18.

