PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.
Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion. The 76ers said the All-Star center went through concussion protocol but did not have a concussion.
Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the period when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before finally being assisted by Philadelphia’s trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.
Fultz was not injured on the play.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Are Seahawks rebuilding, and what’s up with Earl Thomas? What we learned from GM John Schneider
- Suddenly in need of backup QB, Seahawks again should consider Colin Kaepernick | Stone
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Richard Sherman's critique: 'I take it all with a grain of salt' WATCH
- Seahawks release backup QB Trevone Boykin following report of accusations of assaulting girlfriend
- UW Huskies defense undergoes power shakeup: How Jimmy Lake, Pete Kwiatkowski made it happen
Embiid finished with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes.