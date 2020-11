Why is Pete Carroll so patient about the struggling Seahawks defense? 'It's out of necessity'

Is Pete Carroll right? Could the Seahawks' struggling defense get better with time and healing?

Injured Seahawks Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are running again, but it's unclear if they'll make it back vs. Rams

Poplar, a senior at Math, Civics & Sciences Charter School, averaged 22 points per game last season and helped the school win the state Class 2A title in 2019. He started playing organized basketball in 2018 and already has more than 1,000 points.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here