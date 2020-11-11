CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nisine Poplar, a 6-foot-5 guard from Philadelphia, signed a national letter intent to join the Miami Hurricanes next year.

Poplar, a senior at Math, Civics & Sciences Charter School, averaged 22 points per game last season and helped the school win the state Class 2A title in 2019. He started playing organized basketball in 2018 and already has more than 1,000 points.

He’s the Hurricanes’ first 2021 signee.

