PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cory Burke and Jamiro Monteiro scored in the Philadelphia Union’s 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Philadelphia (4-3-1) has won four of its last five games.

Burke blasted a roller from outside the area just inside the far post to open the scoring in the 14th minute Monteiro, on loan from FC Metz through June, converted from the spot in the 45th for his first MLS goal. Alejandro Bedoya tapped in an empty-netter in the 57th minute.

Montreal (3-3-2) conceded a goal for the first time since a 7-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on March 30.

FIRE 4, RAPIDS 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Sapong, Aleksandar Katai, Nemanja Nikolic and Djordje Mihailovic scored to help Chicago hand winless Colorado its fifth straight loss.

Sapong scored from for point-blank range to give the Fire (2-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute.

Kei Kamara scored for Colorado (0-6-2).

ORLANDO CITY 1, WHITECAPS 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored in the 88th minute to lift Orlando City past Vancouver.

Sacha Kljestan came on for Will Johnson in the 76th minute and first-timed a cross by Ruan Carlos Gomes Costa da Silva that deflected off Nani for the lone goal.

Orlando City (3-3-2) outshot Vancouver (1-5-2) 16-6 and had 60.6% possession.

___

