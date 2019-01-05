NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Phil Fayne scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to help Illinois State pull away and beat Evansville 58-46 on Saturday.

Fayne’s layup with 3:51 to play put him over 1,000 points in his career. Milik Yarbrough added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Illinois State (8-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Zach Copeland chipped in with 11 points and Keyshawn Evans added nine points on three 3-pointers.

Marty Hill and Evan Kuhlman scored 14 points apiece to lead Evansville (7-8, 1-1), which shot just 32 percent from the floor and was 7 of 26 (27 percent) from long range.

Evans’ 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the first half gave the Redbirds the lead for good. Kuhlman’s 3 pulled the Purple Aces to 35-34 midway through the second half, but the Redbirds answered with a 15-5 run and held a double-digit lead in the last four minutes.