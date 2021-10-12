PGA TOUR

CJ CUP AT THE SUMMIT

Site: Las Vegas

Course: The Summit Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1,755,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jason Kokrak.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Sungjae Im won the Shriners Children’s Open.

Notes: For the second straight year, the CJ Cup in South Korea is being played in Las Vegas because of the pandemic. It was at Shadow Creek last year. Shadow Creek now hosts the LPGA Match Play. … The field features nine of the 12 players from the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Missing are Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau. … Justin Thomas is in the field, playing for the first time since he and caddie Jimmy Johnson parted ways. Jim “Bones” Mackay is now working for him. … Dustin Johnson still has not won this year and is not eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson missed the CJ Cup last year with COVID-19. … Among those who needed a sponsor exemption were Rickie Fowler for the second straight year, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland. … Sungjae Im has won in his 50th career start and 100th career start on the PGA Tour. … British Open champion Collin Morikawa is a member at The Summit Club. … Morikawa, Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele are among those playing the Zozo Championship in Japan next week.

Next week: Zozo Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ESTRELLA DAMM ANDALUCIA MASTERS

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,028. Par: 71.

Prize money: 3 million euros. Winner’s share: 500,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: John Catlin.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Rafa Cabrera Bello won the Spanish Open.

Notes: This is the second of three consecutive European Tour events in Spain. … Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, is competing in his native country for the second straight week. That means missing a no-cut event with a $9.75 million purse in Las Vegas. … Sergio Garcia is a three-time winner of the tournament. He is not in the field this week. … Valderrama previously hosted the season-ending tournament on the European Tour, a World Golf Championship twice and the 1997 Ryder Cup with Seve Ballesteros as the captain. … The purse is back to the same level it was in 2019 before the pandemic. … Rafa Cabrera Bello last week became the 13th player to win in his native Spain. … Thomas Bjorn is in the field. The former European Ryder Cup captain made his Ryder Cup debut at Valderrama. He halved his singles match with Justin Leonard. … Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer last year finished one shot behind American John Catlin.

Next week: Trophee Hassan II.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cary, North Carolina.

Course: Prestonwood CC. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ernie Els.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Phil Mickelson won the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational.

Notes: The field includes Steven Alkers of New Zealand. He qualified for the Boeing Classic, tied for seventh, and has finished in the top 10 in the next five events to keep playing. Alkers has earned just over $450,000. … Phil Mickelson has won three of the four PGA Tour Champions events he has played. He is not in the field this week, but said he would play next week and the season-ending Charles Schwab Championship. … Jim Furyk tied for fourth while hosting the tournament last week. Bernhard Langer tied for seventh to keep his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … The late Bruce Lietzke won the first two editions of this tournament in 2001 and 2002. There has not been a repeat champion since then. … Langer is a two-time winner of the SAS Championship. … The field features the leading seven players in the Schwab Cup standings. … Mickelson already has crossed $1 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour Champions in just four starts.

Next week: Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Next week: BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Open, Biwako CC, Shiga, Japan. Defending champion: Yuki Inamori. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-New York, Glen Oaks Club, Westbury, N.Y. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Empordà Challenge, Emporda GC, Girona, Spain. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Blue Label Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Fujitsu Ladies Golf Tournament, Tokyu 700 Club, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Dongbu Construction Koreit Championship, Gunsan CC, Gunsan, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/