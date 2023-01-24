PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego

Course: Torrey Pines GC — South Course (Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72.) and North Course (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS); Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30-8 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Luke List.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won The American Express.

Notes: The tournament starts Wednesday and ends on Saturday to avoid the NFL conference championship games. … CBS Sports begins its PGA Tour broadcast schedule with a Saturday prime-time finish. … The field features four of the top 10 in the world with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. … Michael Herrera is playing as part of the Farmers Insurance exemption awarded to an Advocated Professional Golf Association tour player. … Ryan Brehm and Sungjae Im are in the field. They are the only players who have not missed a tournament this year. … Among those getting an exemption are Taiga Semikawa of Japan for the third straight week. He won twice as an amateur on the Japan Golf Tour before turning pro. … This is the 10-year anniversary of Tiger Woods winning the tournament for the seventh time. … The APGA Tour will stage its tournament on Sunday on the South Course.

Next week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Emirates GC. Yardage: 7,428. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Viktor Hovland.

Race to Dubai leader: Victor Perez.

Last week: Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Notes: Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut. He is a two-time tournament winner and has finished out of the top 10 only once in his 10 starts as a pro. … Viktor Hovland is not returning to defend his title. … The field has 10 players who are part of LIV Golf, including Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed. Reed missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi. … Sepp Straka of Austria is making his second straight European tour start with hopes of getting Ryder Cup points. He missed the cut in Abu Dhabi. … Abraham Ancer is playing for the first time since LIV Golf ended its season. His last event with world ranking points was the BMW PGA Championship in September, where he tied for 18th. … Kazuki Higa of Japan, awarded a special invitation to the Masters after leading the Japan Golf Tour money list, is in the field. … Miguel Angel Jimenez is playing after opening the PGA Tour Champions in Hawaii.

Next week: Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Next tournament: Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb. 23-26.

Race to CME Globe leader: Brooke Henderson.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Next tournament: Trophy Hassan II on Feb. 9-11.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: TPS Victoria, Rosebud CC, Rosebud, Australia. Defending champion: Todd Sinnott. Online: https://pga.org.au/

APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines GC, San Diego. Previous winner: Patrick Newcomb. Television: Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.apgatour.org/

___

