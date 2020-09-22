PGA TOUR

CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales). Yardage: 7,666. Par: 72.

Purse: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Graeme McDowell.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open.

Notes: This was the first PGA Tour event that was canceled on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then it was returned to the schedule on this date. And with the Ryder Cup canceled, it now gets full FedEx Cup points for the first time. … Charles Howell III and Thomas Detry of Belgium are the only players in the field who made the cut last week in the U.S. Open. Detry is playing in his first regular PGA Tour event. … The winner earns a spot in the Masters next April. … McDowell returns to defend his title instead of playing at home in the Irish Open, which was rescheduled to this date. … The field includes former British Open champion Henrik Stenson, who missed the cut last week at Winged Foot. … Sam Horsfield was given a sponsor exemption. He had to withdraw from the U.S. Open when he received an asymptomatic positive test result for the coronavirus. … Will Zalatoris, who leads the points list on the Korn Ferry Tour, is playing on a sponsor exemption. He tied for sixth in the U.S. Open.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN

Site: Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Course: Castle GC. Yardage: 7,087. Par: 70.

Purse: 1.25 million euros. Winner’s share: 208,333 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Garrick Higgo won the Portugal Open.

Notes: This originally was to be played the last weekend in May before the coronavirus pandemic shut down golf. It was scheduled for Mount Juliet, a Jack Nicklaus design in Ireland. Now it is part of the U.K. in Northern Ireland. … British Open champion Shane Lowry headlines the field after he tied for 43rd last week at Winged Foot in the U.S. Open. … Others who played the U.S. Open last week include Scott Hend and Jazz Janewattanonand. … Lowry won in 2009 as an amateur. … Defending champion Jon Rahm is not playing because of the schedule change. Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland is defending his title this week in the Dominican Republic on the PGA Tour. … The Irish Open has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1975, when Christy O’Connor Jr won at Woodbrook. … This is the start of four straight tournaments in the U.K., followed by the Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship in England and the new Scottish Championship.

Next week: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

WICHITA OPEN

Site: Wichita, Kansas.

Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: 6,910. Par: 70.

Purse: $625,000. Winner’s share: $112,500.

Television: None.

2019 winner: Henrik Norlander.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last tournament: Curtis Thompson won the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Next week: Savannah Golf Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Open.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Jim Furyk won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Next tournament: SAS Championship on Oct. 9-11.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: IOC Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Defending champion: Marta Sanz Barrio. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/