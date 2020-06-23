PGA TOUR

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromwell, Conn.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,332,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Chez Reavie.

FedEx Cup leader: Webb Simpson.

Last week: Webb Simpson won the RBC Heritage.

Notes: Of the first five tournaments scheduled in the PGA Tour’s return, the Travelers is the only one that kept its original date. … There will be no spectators for the third week in a row. … The top five players in the world are in the field for the third straight week, with one change — Webb Simpson’s victory last week moved him to No. 5 ahead of Dustin Johnson. … Adam Scott (No. 8) is the only one from the top 10 not at TPC River Highlands. … Patrick Cantlay is playing for the first since the restart. Cantlay set the course record with a 60 in 2012 when he was a 20-year-old amateur. Jim Furyk topped that by two shots in 2016 with a 58, the lowest score in PGA Tour history. … Collin Morikawa has made the cut in all 22 starts on the PGA Tour since he turned pro last summer. It’s the longest streak to start a career since Tiger Woods (25) in 1996-97. … Phil Mickelson is the last back-to-back winner of the Travelers (2001-02). Bubba Watson is a three-time champion. Both are in the field this week.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Farmington, Utah.

Course: Oakridge CC. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71.

Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

2019 winner: Kristoffer Ventura.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last week: Chris Kirk won the King & Bear Classic.

Next week: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.

Next tournament: Austrian Open on July 9.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

Korean LPGA: Hankyung Ladies Cup, Pocheon Hills, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong Min. Online: www.klpga.co.kr