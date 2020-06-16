PGA TOUR

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,099. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,278,000.

Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live), 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: C.T. Pan.

FedEx Cup leader: Sungjae Im.

Last week: Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notes: The RBC Heritage typically is held the week after the Masters and is known for its easy vibe after the first major of the year. Now it is the second week back in golf’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic. … The top five players in the world are in the field for the second straight week. Jon Rahm again has a mathematical chance to overtake Rory McIlroy at No. 1 in the world ranking. … Bernhard Langer from the PGA Tour Champions is playing again. He won in 1985 a week after he won the Masters. … The tournament had been held in April every year since 1983. Previously, it was in March. When it began it 1969, it was held the last weekend in November. … In three of his last four events, McIlroy went into the final round at least three shots from the lead and failed to break par. … The last four winners at Hilton Head had never won on the PGA Tour — Pan, Satoshi Kodaira, Wesley Bryan and Branden Grace. … The tour did not report any positive tests for the new coronavirus among players who took the charter flight from Colonial. … Players at Hilton Head who are 50 or older include Langer, Vijay Singh, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk. Phil Mickelson, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is not playing this week.

Next week: Travelers Championship.

KORN FERRY TOUR

THE KING & THE BEAR CLASSIC

Site: St. Augustine, Fla.

Course: The King & The Bear at World Golf Village. Yardage: 7,279. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last week: Luke List won the Korn Ferry Challenge.

Next week: Utah Championship.

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: Marathon Classic on July 23.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.

Next tournament: British Masters on July 22.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

OTHER TOURS

Korean LPGA: Kia Motors Korea Women’s Open, Bears Best Cheongna, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Yeon Da Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr