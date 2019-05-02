CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship paid tribute to the shooting victims at UNC Charlotte by wearing a small ribbon with the school’s color on their hats during Thursday’s opening round.

Two students were killed and four others wounded Tuesday when a former Charlotte student opened fire in a campus classroom.

Scotland’s Martin Laird was among those Thursday wearing the green ribbon, which was handed out on the first tee box. Golfers also signed a memorial board before teeing off.

Laird said the shooting hit home with him because he once lived in the Charlotte area for six years and he wants to lend the tournament support.