PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Course: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean). Yardage: 7,838. Par: 72.

Prize money: TBA ($11 million in 2020). Winner’s share: TBA ($1.98 million in 2020).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa.

Notes: The PGA Championship was last at Kiawah Island in 2012 when Rory McIlroy set the championship record with an eight-shot victory. … The field is the strongest among majors with 99 of the top 100 players in the world. Matthew Wolff, who withdrew, is the only player missing. … Jordan Spieth, coming off his fourth straight top-10 finish, needs to win the PGA Championship to become only the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. None of the other five completed it at the PGA Championship. … This is the second time in three years the PGA is held in May. It moved back to August last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Americans have won the last five times in the PGA Championship starting with Jimmy Walker at Baltusrol in 2016. … The top 60 in the world ranking after this week are exempt for the U.S. Open. The top 50 are exempt for the British Open. … The PGA of America is allowing about 10,000 spectators. They are not required to wear masks. … Americans have won 17 of the last 24 majors.

Next year: Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

LPGA TOUR

PURE SILK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Williamsburg, Virginia.

Course: Kingsmill Resort (River). Yardage: 6,445. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bronte Law (2019).

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Last tournament: Ariya Jutanugarn won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Notes: Paula Creamer returns to the LPGA Tour for the first time since a tie for 63rd in the BMW Ladies Championship in October 2019. She also has an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open in two weeks. … Lexi Thompson holds the tournament record at 20-under 264 in 2017. … The field features four of the top 10 in the world, including Thompson, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim. … Jennifer Kupcho is in the field after sitting out the two-week Asia swing. Kupcho is 13th in the Solheim Cup standings. … Ariya Jutanugarn goes for her second straight victory. She was a late entry into the field, along with sister Moriya. … The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Only three winners at Kingsmill in 15 years have yet to win a major. … Lydia Ko, who leads the Race to the CME Globe, is not playing. … After a two-week Asia swing, the LPGA Tour plays eight straight weeks in the United States, including two majors.

Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

KORN FERRY TOUR

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,347. Par: 72.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Michael Gellerman.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Greyson Sigg won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: Evans Scholars Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

PGA TOUR

Last week: K.H. Lee won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Richard Bland won the Betfred British Masters.

Next week: Made in Himmerland.

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Next week: Senior PGA Championships.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Defending champion: Laura Wearn. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Challenge Tour: Dormy Open 2021, Osterakers GC, Akersberga, Sweden. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Japan LPGA: Chukyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC (Ishino), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Minami Katsu. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/