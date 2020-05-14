PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2025, the PGA of America announced Thursday.

The exact dates of the tournament were not released.

Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, when a 24-year-old Justin Thomas defeated Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed by two shots to claim his first major championship. The announcement comes on the same day that Thomas was revealed as making the cover of the “PGA Tour 2K21” video game.

PGA officials raved about the 2017 event and strongly hinted at the time they’d like to see the PGA Championship return to Charlotte due to strong attendance numbers.

“The PGA of America is proud to return the PGA Championship to Quail Hollow and the wonderful host city of Charlotte,” PGA of America President Suzy Whaley said in a news release. “Quail Hollow’s course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world’s finest players, but what sets the club apart is its membership and the welcoming atmosphere that they promote. The state of North Carolina’s appreciation for the game and major championship golf is remarkable.”

Quail Hollow, designed by noted golf course architect George Cobb, opened in 1961. It will become the first course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.

Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion after winning last May at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. This year’s PGA Championship was rescheduled for Aug. 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco because of the coronavirus pandemic.

