FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday at the PGA Championship:

LEADING: Brooks Koepka shot 7-under 63 to break the course record at Bethpage Black.

TRAILING: Danny Lee birdied the last two holes for a 64.

CALENDAR GRAND SLAM: Tiger Woods had two double bogeys and two three-putt bogeys in his round of 72.

CAREER GRAND SLAM: Jordan Spieth, who has won every major but the PGA Championship, birdied two of his last three holes for a 69.

RECORD: Koepka is the first player to twice shoot 63 at the PGA Championship, and the first player to post 63 in a major in consecutive years.

KEY STATISTIC: Sixteen players broke par, the fewest after the opening round of the PGA Championship since 2008 at Oakland Hills.

Advertising

NOTABLE: Koepka is the ninth player to open with a 63 in a major. Only two have gone on to win: Jack Nicklaus in the 1980 U.S. Open and Raymond Floyd in the 1982 PGA Championship.

QUOTABLE: “I think that was probably the highest score he could have shot today.” — Tiger Woods, who played alongside Brooks Koepka.

TELEVISION: Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT).