SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia (AP) — Danilo Petrović of Serbia continued to make the most of his late entry into the Sardegna Open, beating Federico Delbonis 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the semifinals on Friday.

Petrović was playing as a lucky loser in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew before his opening match after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Petrović’s first ATP semifinal will be against Marco Cecchinato after the Italian beat fourth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti also reached his first ATP semifinal with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yannick Hanfmann.

The 18-year-old Musetti made a splash at last month’s Italian Open where he beat former top-five players Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in succession.

Musetti will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere, who eliminated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the pandemic.

