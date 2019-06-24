SAO PAULO (AP) — Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America tournament with a left-knee injury.

The Peruvian soccer federation announced the news in a statement on Monday. It did not provide more details.

Earlier the 34-year-old Farfan skipped Peru’s training at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo.

Peru will face the winner of Monday’s Group C clash between Chile and Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Peru was thrashed 5-0 by hosts Brazil at the Arena Corinthians on Saturday, with Farfan on the field. Farfan scored for Peru in its 3-1 win against Bolivia in the second round of Group A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports