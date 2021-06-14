LIMA (AP) — One of Peru’s fitness coaches for Copa America has COVID-19, the country’s soccer federation said on Monday. Nestor Bonillo joins several Venezuelans, Bolivians and Colombians who tested positive before the tournament in Brazil.

Bonillo is in good health and will not travel to Brazil, the Peruvian Football Federation said in a statement. Peru’s first Copa America match will be on Thursday against the host, which opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win against Venezuela.

Colombia said Sunday that technical assistant Pablo Román and physiotherapist Carlos Entrena tested positive for the virus.

Venezuela had to summon 15 new players at the last minute on Saturday after eight tested positive upon arrival in Brazil. Another three members of the coaching staff were also infected.

On the same day, the Bolivian Football Federation said three players and one member of its coaching staff also had the virus.

Brazil has the second-most recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more than 485,000.

