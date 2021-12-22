DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson easily defeated Division III Piedmont 97-53 on Wednesday.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stetson (5-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points.

Stetson posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Noah Reardon had 23 points for the Lions. Andrew Stimpson added 13 points.

