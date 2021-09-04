PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Skyler Perry put up 268 yards of offense and threw a touchdown pass, leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 34-16 victory over Division II Lane on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Perry was 18-of-31 passing for 189 yards and added 79 yards on the ground.

Kailon Davis forced Lane’s Ike Brown to fumble the ball, and he recovered it in the end zone. Perry later threw a 10-yard TD pass to Daemon Dawkins to give the Golden Lions a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Kayvo Britten’s 28-yard touchdown run with 4:24 remaining put the game away for the Golden Lions.

Tarik McKinzie was 17-of-30 passing for 247 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Lane. He threw a 59-yard TD pass to O’Joshua Bunton with 1:17 to play before halftime. The Dragons forced and three-and-out, and then McKinzie completed three straight passes, capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Evelyn, to pull to 24-16 at the break.

