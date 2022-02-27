CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.

The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series. They also pounded Chicago in their previous meeting, winning 5-1 in St. Louis on Feb. 12.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis. The Blackhawks (19-27-8) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Blues (32-14-6) went ahead to stay when Kyrou finished a pretty passing sequence with Schenn 2:26 into the second. Buchnevich beat Fleury on the glove side with a wrist shot at 6:56, and Perron made it 3-0 with a power-play goal with 1:52 left in the period.

Kyrou got his 21st goal after coming up empty on a couple prime scoring opportunities in the first. He had two goals and an assist during Friday night’s 5-3 victory over Buffalo.

Schenn’s two assists in the second — he also set up Perron’s goal with a cross-ice pass — gave him 19 points in his last 14 games.

Perron added his 11th goal 3:04 into the third, squeezing one in from a tough angle on the side of the net. He had just two goals in his previous 19 games.

INJURIES

Blues: F Oskar Sundqvist was held out because of a lower-body injury. He left Friday night’s win against Buffalo in the first period. Dakota Joshua replaced him in the lineup.

Blackhawks: D Jake McCabe returned to the lineup after missing Friday night’s 8-5 victory over New Jersey with lower back soreness. But D Calvin de Haan missed his second straight game because of a right groin strain. … C Tyler Johnson could play Thursday against Edmonton. Johnson had neck surgery on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Blues: At the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

