ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 18 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-60 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Hasahn French had 15 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Marcus Domask had 21 points and five assists for the Salukis (3-5). Barret Benson added 16 points. Lance Jones had 14 points.

Saint Louis faces Tulane next Sunday. Southern Illinois matches up against Norfolk State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com