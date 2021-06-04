MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday night.

Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out nine, walked three and allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.

Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hit attempt by reaching for a low pitch and blooping it into left-center for a one-out single in the eighth. The hit came on Peralta’s 109th and final pitch. Fans stood and cheered as manager Craig Counsell took the ball from Peralta, who tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off.

Peralta has allowed more than three hits in just three of his 11 starts this season. Opponents are hitting .133 against him.

Daniel Vogelbach and Omar Narváez homered for Milwaukee as the Diamondbacks suffered a franchise-record 15th consecutive road loss. The Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since an April 25 doubleheader sweep in Atlanta.

Narváez also capitalized on some shoddy Arizona defense to round the bases in a bizarre third-inning play that scored two runs.

Advertising

Milwaukee had a runner at first with two outs when Narváez hit a shot that rolled to the wall as center fielder Pavin Smith first overran the ball and then mishandled it. Rojas attempted to throw out Narváez at third, but his wild toss got past third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Narváez was credited with an RBI double. Smith and Rojas both were charged with errors.

Arizona threatened to rally after finally getting a hit in the eighth.

Ahmed’s single followed Josh Reddick’s walk and put runners on the corners with the Diamondbacks trailing 4-0. Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning that right fielder Avisaíl García caught right in front of the wall.

Boxberger ended the threat by striking out Josh Rojas.

Matt Peacock (2-2) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Cabrera was activated from the injured list after recovering from a right hamstring strain that has kept him from playing since getting helped off the field May 13. Manager Torey Lovullo praised Cabrera for his tenacious effort in rehabilitation that led to his rapid return. “It’s almost unbelievable, considering the type of injury, the pain he had to work through early,” Lovullo said. … RHP Seth Frankoff went on the injured list with right forearm soreness. He joins LHP Madison Bumgarner, who was placed on the IL Thursday with left shoulder inflammation.

Advertising

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong was placed on the IL with a strained left oblique for the second time this season. Wong said he hurt it while attempting a swing in Thursday’s game. Counsell said Luis Urías will get the bulk of playing time at second base while Wong is out. … The Brewers also recalled utilityman Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville and sent OF Derek Fisher to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.27 ERA) will try to earn his 11th consecutive quality start when the Brewers host RHP Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.04) and the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Woodruff has an 0.94 ERA over his last 10 starts, and opponents are hitting just .138 against him this season.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports