BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to give Indiana a 68-64 victory over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.
The victory was the first for the Hoosiers (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) over a top-15 team since Jan. 31, 2010. Indiana, receiving votes in the Associated Press poll, has won four straight and 19 consecutive home games.
Penn hit a 3-pointer for a 65-62 lead with 47 seconds left. The Wolverines’ Taryn McCutcheon cut the lead to one with a half-minute remaining before Indiana finished by making 3 of 4 free throws.
There were 11 lead changes and 22 ties in the game that Indiana led by six at halftime and one after three quarters.
Brenna Wise added 14 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Ali Patberg added 12 points and Grace Berger 10. Indiana made 14 of 18 free throws to 4 of 9 for Michigan State.
Jenna Allen led Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) with 15 points.