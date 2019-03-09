PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Devon Goodman, AJ Brodeur and Jake Silpe scored all but five of Penn’s points as the Quakers completed their first weekend sweep of the Ivy League season, defeating Brown 58-51 on Saturday night in the Palestra to claim the final berth in the league tournament.
Penn (19-11, 7-7) is defending champion in the Ivy League Tournament but needed to beat Brown in order to return. The Quakers scored eight unanswered points to open the second half, breaking a 27-27 halftime tie, and led the rest of the way.
Brodeur scored two layups, Goodman and Max Rothschild added the other baskets in the game-changing burst.
Rothschild scored just two points but added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Penn had a dozen steals as Brown committed 22 turnovers, resulting in 21 points for Penn.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Desmond Cambridge led the Bears (19-11, 7-7) with 13 points. Joshua Howard and Tamenang Choh scored 10 apiece and Choh had nine rebounds.
Brown was 17 of 50 shooting to Penn’s 24 of 60.
Penn defeat Yale 77-66 on Friday night.