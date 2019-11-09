CLEVELAND (AP) — Franklyn Penn Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State easily defeated Division II Edinboro 79-54 on Saturday.

Deante Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (1-1). Tre Gomillion added 11 points. Torrey Patton had 11 points for the hosts.

Anthony Coleman had 17 points for the Fighting Scots. Trey Staunch added 13 points. Jaryn Simpson had 11 points.

Cleveland State faces Missouri State on the road on Tuesday.

