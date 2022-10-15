PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aidan Sayin threw for three touchdowns and 299 yards and Pennsylvania was never threatened in a 34-14 win over Columbia on Saturday.

The Quakers (5-0, 2-0 Ivy League) have won their first five games for the first time since their historic 2003 team went 10-0 and earned a 13th league title.

The Quakers defense got Penn its first touchdown when 285-pound defensive tackle Micah Morris intercepted Joe Green at Columbia’s 27 and rambled his way into the end zone for a 10-0 lead to close the first quarter.

On the Lions’ next drive, Ryan Young lost the ball at his own 13 and Penn’s Kendren Smith recovered it. Sayin threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Julien Stokes five plays later. Columbia responded on the following drive when Green threw a 58-yard pass to Bryson Canty to get to the Quakers’ 17. However, Smith intercepted Green in the end zone the following play. Later, Sayin threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Joshua Casilli for a 24-0 lead with 3:34 before halftime.

In relief of Green, Caden Bell threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns for Columbia (3-2, 0-2).

Penn has claimed eight of the last 11 matchups and leads the all-time series 76-24-1, including a 46-5 record at Franklin Field.

