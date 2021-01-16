NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

