PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenseman Brian Dumoulin for at least eight weeks after he underwent left ankle surgery on Sunday.

Dumoulin left Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the first period with what the team termed a lower-body injury. General manager Jim Rutherford said on Sunday that surgeons repaired lacerated tendons in Dumoulin’s left ankle. Dumoulin has one goal and six assists in 23 games this season. He missed four games earlier in the season with an unspecified lower-body injury.

Dumoulin joins an injured list that already includes star center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Nick Bjugstad.

