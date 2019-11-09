HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie scored 17 points apiece as Hofstra rolled past Monmouth 94-74 on Saturday.

Issac Kante added 15 points for the Pride. Buie also had eight assists to total 363 in his career.

Jalen Ray had 14 points for Hofstra (1-1).

Deion Hammond had 13 points for the Hawks (1-1). Nikkei Rutty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points.

Hofstra plays Bucknell on the road on Wednesday. Monmouth plays Kansas State on the road on Wednesday.

