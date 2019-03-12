Graziano Pelle scored twice for Shandong Luneng to come back from 2-0 down and draw with Kashima Antlers 2-2 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.
Pelle also scored twice last week in a draw at Gyeongnam in South Korea in the opening round.
Sho Ito gave defending champion Kashima the lead with a curling low shot from just inside the area after 10 minutes. He scored again shortly after as the Japanese side appeared to take control of the Group E clash at Jinan Olympic Sports Center.
But just 20 minutes in, Kento Misao handled in the area and Pelle converted the penalty. And just before the break, the Italy international curled the ball in from inside the area.
