NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.
The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 128-112 loss at Portland.
The Pelicans have lost three of four to drop to 21-15, four games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday.
New Orleans next faces Memphis on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip. New Orleans has four games next week and a total of seven during the two weeks Davis could miss.
___
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports