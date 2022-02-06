American Jordan Pefok scored twice, raising his season total to 13 goals in 19 league matches and helping Young Boys gain a 3-3 draw at St. Gallen on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Pefok ran onto a pass, took a touch and beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati with a right-footed shot from 6 yards in the 44th minute. He made it 3-0 in the 50th with a header from near the penalty spot to complete a quick counterattack.

Young Boys conceded goals by Kwadwo Duah in the 61st minute and second minute of stoppage time around Alessio Besio’s goal in the 85th minute.

Pefok, a 25-year-old forward, has 13 goals in 19 league matches this season and 18 goals over 32 club matches in all competitions. He matched his high for goals in a season, set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.

