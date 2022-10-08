ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes to Treyton Welch and Cameron Stone settled things for Wyoming when he returned an interception 38 yards for a score in the final minute of the Cowboys’ 27-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

Wyoming (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) led 20-14 when Stone intercepted a Justin Holaday pass on third-and-15 at the New Mexico 45-yard line.

New Mexico (2-4, 0-3) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on short touchdown runs by Miles Kendrick and Holaday.

Welch hit Peasley for a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Wyoming trailed 14-7 at halftime.

The Cowboys took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in eight plays with Welch throwing to Peasley for a 29-yard score to tie it at 14-all. John Hoyland made two field goals before Stone’s pick-6.

Peasley completed 10 of 21 passes for 174 yards. Welch finished with four catches for 87 yards.

