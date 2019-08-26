ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shea Patterson is set to start for No. 7 Michigan in its season opener Saturday night against Middle Tennessee, though coach Jim Harbaugh says he would like backup Dylan McCaffrey to play as well.

Patterson threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, his first with the Wolverines after transferring from Mississippi. McCaffrey played in six games last season and attempted just 15 passes.

Harbaugh was less clear about the running back spot Monday, saying he hasn’t decided who tops the depth chart there. Michigan lost Karan Higdon and Chris Evans from last year’s team.

The Wolverines will be without offensive lineman Andrew Stueber this season. Harbaugh said he has a torn ACL.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25