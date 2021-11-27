SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Patterson scored a career-high 22 points and Montana State beat Incarnate Word 83-64 on Saturday.

Patterson shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Xavier Bishop scored 19 points and distributed seven assists for Montana State (3-3).

Amin Adamu scored 11 and Jubrile Belo snared 11 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Johnny Hughes III scored 25 points for the Cardinals (0-6) and Dylan Hayman scored 12.

Robert Glasper, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, scored six points on 3-for-13 shooting.

