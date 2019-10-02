FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury.

He is the fourth Patriots player to go on IR this season, joining receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and fullback James Develin.

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he’s struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points. He hadn’t missed more than three extra points in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

He last missed game action in 2010 when he went on IR with a thigh injury and missed the final eight games that season.

