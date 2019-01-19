NEW YORK (AP) — New England Patriots teammates Trey Flowers and Trent Brown have each been fined $20,054 by the NFL for illegal hits in the Patriots’ divisional-round win last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Flowers’ fine was for a low hit on quarterback Philip Rivers that resulted in a penalty for roughing the passer in the third quarter of the Patriots’ victory. Brown was docked for his unnecessary roughness penalty after a block during the game.
Indianapolis safety J.J. Wilcox was also fined $20,054 by the league Saturday for a horsecollar tackle in a loss to Kansas City last Saturday. Colts teammate Denico Autry has to pay $13,369 after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on him following his celebratory dance after a sack.
Philadelphia’s Tim Jernigan was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was called for taunting late in the first quarter of the Eagles’ loss at New Orleans last Sunday.
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was also docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness after he shoved Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper out of bounds during Los Angeles’ victory last Saturday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL