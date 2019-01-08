FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed tight end Jacob Hollister on injured reserve.
New England announced the move on Tuesday. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, the team promoted tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed defensive back A.J. Howard and offensive lineman Dan Skipper to the practice squad.
In his second season with New England, Hollister appeared in eight games with one start and caught four passes for 52 yards. But he has battled injuries, including a hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for the regular-season finale against the Jets.
The Patriots host the Chargers on Sunday in the divisional playoffs.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies searching for yet another new wide receivers coach following Matt Lubick's departure
- Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson contract extension 'very much in our plans' WATCH
- Adam Jude's final AP Top 25 ballot: Clemson on top, where did the UW Huskies end up?
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL