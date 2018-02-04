MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Defensive tackle Alan Branch is among the inactives for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Branch will miss his sixth straight game because of knee trouble. Other players not suited up for the defending champions are running back Mike Gillislee, offensive lineman Cole Croston, tight end Jacob Hollister, wide receivers Kenny Britt and Bernard Reedy and linebacker David Harris. Gillislee was the second-leading rusher for the Patriots during the regular season with 383 yards.
For the Eagles, running back Wendell Smallwood, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, offensive lineman Will Beatty, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackles Destiny Vaeao and Elijah Qualls and cornerback Sidney Jones were on the inactive list for Sunday.
There were no surprises on the scratch lists for either team. The Patriots cleared tight end Rob Gronkowski from the concussion protocol earlier this week.
