NEW YORK (AP) — New England, Arizona and Washington each will get four of the 32 compensatory draft picks the NFL awarded on Friday.

The Cardinals have the first overall selection in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville. They also will get one compensatory pick for free agents lost in 2018 in the sixth round and three in the seventh.

The Patriots get two picks in the third round, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Washington will have the first compensatory spot, 96th overall, and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati and Minnesota get three each. Philadelphia and Atlanta will have two, while receiving one each are Baltimore, Carolina, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Francisco, and the New York Giants.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive the picks. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

In addition to the Redskins and Patriots, the Rams will have two picks in the third round, while Carolina and Baltimore will have one apiece.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL