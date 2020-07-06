Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s nearly 15-month reign as the NFL’s highest paid player came to end Monday as the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension with 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Mahomes the NFL’s highest-paid player and marks the largest contract for any athlete in American sports, surpassing Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal signed in March 2019. Mahomes will earn $45 million annually over the 10-year contract, which surpasses Wilson’s average of $35 million.

Largest QB contracts in terms of average annual value:

1. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

2. Russell Wilson: $35M

3. Ben Roethlisberger: $34M

T-4. Aaron Rodgers: $33.5M

T-4. Jared Gofd: $33.5M

6. Kirk Cousins: $33M

7. Carson Wentz: $32M

Further financial details of the deal were not immediately available. The contract is expected to include a mechanism that prevents Mahomes’ annual salary from falling below a certain percentage of the Chiefs’ salary cap, according to the person with knowledge of the deliberations.

Neither the Chiefs nor Mahomes’ representatives immediately confirmed the agreement.

Mahomes, who turns 25 in September, is under contract to the Chiefs through the 2031 season. He had one season remaining on his original four-year rookie contract, and the team previously exercised its fifth-year option for the 2021 season. Mahomes is to make a total of $27.6 million over the next two seasons, including nearly $2.8 million this season and just more than $24.8 million in the 2021 season.

He led the Chiefs to last season’s Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers and has emerged as perhaps the league’s brightest star. After spending his rookie year as Alex Smith’s backup, Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starter in the 2018 season and was named the league’s MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“Patrick Mahomes is the future face of the NFL,” said sports business consultant Marc Ganis, who has close ties to the league and several NFL teams. “He is the leader of the next generation. He is the one person who makes the Kansas City Chiefs a team of national prominence.”