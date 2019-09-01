CHICAGO (AP) — Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.

Diamond DeShields added 15 points, Allie Quigley had 12, Kahleah Copper 11 points and Stephanie Dolson 10 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and 13 assists — extending her WNBA single-season record to 283. She also didn’t turn the ball over. She has 11 double-digit assist games this season giving her 44 in her career, tied with Seattle’s Sue Bird for second most in WNBA history.

Vandersloot hit two free throws to give the Sky (19-13) the lead for good and make it 54-53 at halftime before Ndour and Parker each hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-4 run to open the third quarter

Brittney Griner had 26 points and nine rebounds and DeWanna Bonner finished with 12 points and 12 boards for Phoenix (15-16). The Mercury were outscored 51-25 after halftime, setting their season low for points in a second half.