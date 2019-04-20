BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Already relegated Fulham won its first away match of the Premier League season by overcoming Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty eight minutes into the second half after being brought down by Jack Simpson, ending a goal drought stretching back to January.

It handed Scott Parker a first victory as caretaker Fulham manager after starting with five successive losses leading the 19th-placed team.

But it meant Eddie Howe lost his 500th match in charge of Bournemouth, which is 12th in the standings.

