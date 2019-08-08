NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Jane Park, Anne van Dam and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm conditions in the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Thursday, shooting 8-under 63s to share the lead.

Lee won the Ladies Scottish Open two years ago at Dundonald. The veteran Park and the rookie van Dam are seeking their first LPGA Tour victories.

Moriya Jutanugarn was one shot back on a day of low scoring at The Renaissance Club, a resort links next to Muirfield on Scotland’s East coast.

Su Oh, Caroline Hedwall and Chella Choi were another shot behind.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, winless since last year’s triumph at Gullane, opened with a 69.

Numerous top players are skipping the event after back-to-back majors in Europe, including the winners of those championships, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (Evian Championship) and Hinako Shibuno (Women’s British Open).

