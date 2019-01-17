WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Dominik Paris won a shortened training run for a World Cup downhill, and pre-race favorite Beat Feuz eased into 10th place on Thursday.
Paris, who won the previous downhill on home snow at Bormio, Italy, was 0.33 seconds ahead of Johan Clarey. The Frenchman set a World Cup speed record of 161 kph (100 mph) here in 2013.
Matthias Mayer was fastest for the second straight day of practice, clocking 144 kph (89 mph) to place third, 0.60 behind Paris.
American veteran Steven Nyman was fourth, 0.84 back, on a shorter course that is used in Friday’s Alpine combined event.
The full 4.2-kilometer (2.6-mile) track — the longest in the World Cup — is raced on Saturday for the 89th Lauberhorn meeting. The winning time will be around a stamina-sapping 2 1/2 minutes.
