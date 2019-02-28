LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Bubba Parham had 31 points as VMI beat Mercer 84-71 on Thursday night.

Myles Lewis had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for VMI (9-20, 3-14 Southern Conference). Garrett Gilkeson added 14 points. Sarju Patel had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Ethan Stair scored a career-high 22 points for the Bears (11-18, 6-11). Ross Cummings added 15 points. Jaylen Stowe had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Keydets leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Mercer defeated VMI 88-68 on Jan. 24. VMI finishes out the regular season against The Citadel at home on Saturday. Mercer finishes out the regular season against UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday.

