Bridget Namiotka, a figure skater who accused her late pairs skating partner John Coughlin of sexual abuse, died in July at the age of 32, her parents told USA Today.

Namiotka made her accusations against Coughlin after he took his own life in 2019 following an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

She said in a Facebook post that Coughlin had abused her for two years. They skated together from 2004 to 2007, beginning when she was 14 and he was four years older. They won the silver medal at junior nationals in 2006.

Namiotka’s parents told USA Today in an interview that their daughter died on July 25, having “succumbed to her long struggles with addiction after several very difficult years of dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse.”

Other skaters have also accused Coughlin of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior with minors.

Coughlin, who was a two-time pairs champion, denied allegations of abuse to USA Today about two weeks before he died.