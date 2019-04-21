THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0.

Yevhen Shakhv scored twice for the hosts, along with goals from Diego Biseswar, Fernando Varela and Karol Swiderski.

With one round left, PAOK is five points ahead of second-place Olympiakos.

This is the third league championship for PAOK, after 1976 and 1985 titles.

A huge celebration at the city’s waterfront was planned later Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports